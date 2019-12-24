News

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's MC Sher to get his own spin-off?

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2019 08:05 PM

MUMBAI: Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy was an important landmark for the prevailing hip-hop culture in India. While Ranveer Singh received glowing praise for his portrayal of Murad, a slum boy who uses rap as an outlet for his frustration, his mentor MC Sher played by Siddhant Chaturvedi too was noticed.

Siddhant made a place in the hearts of many with his rapping skills. The actor has become a household name and his fan-base has grown by leaps and bounds after Gully Boy. And now, according to a daily, producer Ritesh Sidhwani and Zoya are planning a spin-off focused on MC Sher. As per sources, the information is that the film is entirely based on Siddhant’s character and traces MC Sher’s journey to becoming a hero.

This will also give the makers a chance to delve deeper into hip-hop culture and you can expect many engaging rap battles. Gully Boy was inspired by Naezy, aka Naved Sheikh, who shot to fame on the rap scene with the song Aafat. On a show, Siddhant also opened up about his first meeting with Zoya. 'It was at a party. I was dancing to a Govinda song - Tujhko Mirchi Lagi Toh Main Kya Karoon. I was full-on and she saw me. Then the DJ played Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do and I went up to her and danced with her. She was like, "Hey, who are you?" And I said I was an actor in Inside Edge. She asked me to come and audition for Gully Boy,' he said.

