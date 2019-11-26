News

Gully Boy’s Zoya Akhtar’s amazing ‘international’ journey

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Zoya Akhtar is a true auteur of Indian Cinema. From her first film, the filmmaker has been backing distinctive and path-breaking projects, be it films or web series. The filmmaker is at the forefront of representing Indian cinema on international platforms.

Currently, Zoya is representing India at the International Emmy awards for her short film Lust Stories which was nominated in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category.  With Lust Stories being nominated in Emmy, Zoya has proved that she is ruling on international platforms as well.

A testimony to the same if the fact that her movie Gully Boy has also received an international nomination and is India's official entry for the 92nd Oscars in the best foreign film category. The movie has generated a massive fandom with a cult-like following and has received critical acclaim not just in India but also internationally.

The filmmaker is at the forefront of creating quality content as her web series Made in heaven is touted as the most popular OTT show of 2019.

Zoya's production house 'Tiger Baby Productions' has produced both Gully Boy and Lust stories under their banner. Zoya is one filmmaker who is known for making films and shows that instantly strike a chord with the audience because of its magical content sided with a dish of reality.

On the work front, the filmmaker is currently working on the second season of Made In Heaven

