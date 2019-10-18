Gully Boy wins at the Asian Academy Creative Awards

MUMBAI: Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film Gully Boy did wonders at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, it went on to taste critical as well as commercial success.



Now, it has been around eight months since the film was released but the party for the makers has not mellowed down at all. Gully Boy has become India's official entry into the Oscars. Earlier this week, the film was also screened in Hollywood in the USA. The screening was attended and hosted by Priyanka Chopra alongside Amazon Studios. Her hubby Nick Jonas also accompanied her to the screening. Director Zoya Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani were present at the screening too. Now, Gully Boy has also won at the Asian Academy Creative Awards.



An elated Farhan Akhtar, who is co-producer of the film, took to Twitter to congratulate the film's team for the win. Take a look below: