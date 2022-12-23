Gulshan Devaiah on Hunterrr 2, “We did genuinely try, but it’s not happening” – Exclusive

MUMBAI : 2022 was a good year for Gulshan Devaiah. The actor starred in projects like Badhaai Do, Blurr, Shiksha Mandal, and Duranga, and impressed everyone with his performances in them. Earlier also, Gulshan has been a part of many interesting films and one of them is Hunterrr.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Gulshan and spoke to him about Badhaai Do, Hunterrr 2 and more…

You have been in the industry for more than a decade. So, now if a project is offered to you what excites you to say yes for it?

I have to be compelled to do it, I have to be genuinely interested to be a part of that story or play that character. It is usually connected like I can be terribly interested in the character, but if the story is not interesting then that doesn’t work. Sometimes it happens that the character is super interesting, but the script doesn’t make any sense to me. It has to be interesting to make sense for my career as well.

Earlier, this year, we saw you in an extended cameo in Badhaai Do and everyone loved your performance in it. How does it feel when just an extended cameo gives you such a great response?

It was a well written part. It satisfied the criteria that I have. I do share a working relationship with the director (Harshavardhan Kulkarni), he made Hunterrr and Badhaai Do was his second feature film, and he asked me to be a part of it. I told him to send me my scenes, and he sent me nine pages. I read it and I thought it’s a great idea. I thought it would really be fun to romance Rajkummar Rao. I approached it as a romance and I knew he is a very good actor, I had worked with him before also and I have worked with him again after Badhaai Do. I knew that it won’t be bad and it will be good for my career as well. It’s such a well written part.

There were reports that Hunterrr 2 is happening. So, any update on that?

We did genuinely try, but it’s not happening because there is no story. It’s not going to happen. Harsh is a man of integrity, and I don’t think he has a story, I don’t think he intended it to be anything more than what it was. Many people told him to cash on it and announce it, but he doesn’t want to do it.

