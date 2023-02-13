Gulshan Devaiah reveals his first celebrity crush – Exclusive

MUMBAI :Gulshan Devaiah is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has been making a mark in Bollywood as well as on OTT. In 2022, he was featured in movies and films like Badhaai Do, Blurr, Shiksha Mandal, and Duranga. The actor impressed one and all with his performance in all his projects.

Last year, TellyChakkar had a Round Table interaction with Amruta Subhash, Gulshan Devaiah, Aahana Kumra, Amol Parashar, and Naveen Kasturia. During the interaction, we played a super fun rapid-fire round with them, and Gulshan opened up about his first celebrity crush, guilty pleasure, and a lot more.

If for a day you get a superpower, which would you like to have?

Power of sleep!

Your first celebrity crush

Tina Munim

Your guilty pleasure

Neapolitan pizza, the actors’ guilty pleasure will be food.

Are you a day person or a night person?

Day person

One thing that you wish for in 2023

I think I have no wishes.

Gulshan started his career with the film That Girl in Yellow Boots and in these 12 years of his career, he has impressed one and all with his performance in movies like Shaitan, Hate Story, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Ghost Stories, and others. Even on OTT, he has left a mark with web series like Smoke, Duranga, and others.

