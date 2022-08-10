'Gumraah' trailer has Aditya Roy Kapur in dual role

The trailer of the upcoming film 'Gumraah' was unveiled on Thursday. It begins with a "well planned murder" by an unidentified assailant during a rainy night. Actress Mrunal Thakur then appears in the role of a cop, who is on a hot pursuit of the killer.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 15:16
movie_image: 
Aditya Roy Kapur in dual role

MUMBAI :  The trailer of the upcoming film 'Gumraah' was unveiled on Thursday. It begins with a "well planned murder" by an unidentified assailant during a rainy night. Actress Mrunal Thakur then appears in the role of a cop, who is on a hot pursuit of the killer.

Aditya Roy Kapur's character is shown to be the suspect but then it all changes when it is revealed that Aditya's character has a doppelganger.

The trailer promises unmissable drama, lots of twirls and a mystery that will unfold as it releases for the big screen.

'Gumraah' stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a dual role along with Mrunal Thakur who will essay the role of a lady cop for the first time.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. The film will have a theatrical release on April 7.


SOURCE -IANS

Gumraah Aditya Roy Kapur Cine1 Studios Vardhan Ketkar Bhushan Kumar Murad Khetani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 15:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
16 years after 'Namastey London', Vipul Amrutlal Shah says it's 'special'
MUMBAI :  As Vipul Amrutlal Shah's directorial 'Namastey London' completed 16 years, he talked about the film and what...
Bheed movie review: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is hard-hitting, but in bits and parts
MUMBAI: For the past few years, Anubhav Sinha has been directing social dramas. His movies like Mulk, Article 15, and...
Kundali Bhagya: Big Twist! Rajveer’s vow against the Luthra’s to bring more drama
MUMBAI :  Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is...
Ajay Devgn shares glimpse of gravity-defying action in 'Bholaa'
MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has treated his fans with a six minute long video of gravity-defying bike-truck...
'Gumraah' trailer has Aditya Roy Kapur in dual role
MUMBAI :  The trailer of the upcoming film 'Gumraah' was unveiled on Thursday. It begins with a "well planned murder"...
Recent Stories
Vipul Amrutlal Shah says it's 'special
16 years after 'Namastey London', Vipul Amrutlal Shah says it's 'special'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bheed
Bheed movie review: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is hard-hitting, but in bits and parts
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn shares glimpse of gravity-defying action in 'Bholaa'
Farhan Akhtar
Alia 'can't wait' as Farhan looks for location in Rajasthan for 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Pradeep Sarkar
B'wood fraternity bereaved at the passing of 'full of life' Pradeep Sarkar
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Shocking! Nawazuddin Siddiqui ready to revoke his petition against ex-wife Aaliya only if he is granted permission to meet his two kids
poses for paparazzi
Fantastic! Sushmita Sen resumes work after her heart surgery to dub for Taali, poses for paparazzi