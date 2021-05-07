Gunda fame actor Harish Patel to be seen in Marvel's Eternals, REA MORE

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Harish Patel who is known for his movie Gunda was spotted in an upcoming Marvel movie, recently Marvel Studios released a video titled Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies, that looked back at the Marvel films that have released to date and revealed their plans for MCU phase 4. The video also offered a first look at Marvel's upcoming film Eternals. To many people's surprise, actor Harish Patel was also spotted standing beside Kumail Nanjiani in one scene. The actor has now confirmed that he is part of Eternals but hasn't revealed the details about his role.

Speaking with the media, Harish has said that he's part of the film. The actor added that he cannot speak much about his role. "Yes, the man you saw in the teaser is me," he said. "I can just confirm that I am doing Eternals, but cannot speak about it right now. The makers haven’t even announced my name, and I will wait for them to do that," he added.

Harish Patel is a senior actor who has worked in many Bollywood films. The actor made his acting debut with Shyam Benegal’s Mandi. There was a time, when he was in almost every Bollywood film playing comic or negative roles. Some of his popular films include Mr India, Mohra, Gupt: The Hidden Truth and Gunda, among others. He also appeared in many plays and international projects.

A first look at some of the footage from Marvel’s Eternals, which is directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, was shared with fans in the special video. It gave fans a glimpse of Angelina Jolie’s superhero avatar, where she is seen sporting blonde locks and was even seen wielding a blade. Eternals’ sneak peek features Hayek on a horseback wearing a cowgirl outfit. The film marks the Marvel debut of Hollywood actors like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh and Don Lee.

To encourage superhero fans to return to theatres, Marvel Studios shared a three-minute-long trailer to announce 10 upcoming Marvel films including Black Widow, Eternals and a Black Panther sequel. In the video, the production house also made the audience feel they are a part of the big MCU family by showing footage of fans reacting to the decisive battle scene in Avengers: Endgame in April 2019 from inside a theatre.

Eternals is set to release in theatres in October 2021.

