Guneet Monga feels stories should leave impact on audience

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Mar 2020 04:00 AM

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning short film producer Guneet Monga believes that it's important to tell stories which leave a strong impact on the audience.

"For me the idea behind cinema is telling relatable stories that make an impact and start a conversation. It's more than just entertainment, the medium gives you the power to encapsulate experiences. Taking such stories outside of India, hit me with the realisation that Indian stories resonate with people around the world," Monga said.

Monga won an Oscar for producing the short film "Period. End Of Sentence" in the Best Live Action category in 2019.

She also gave a piece of advice to makers who want to mark their career in Hollywood.

"My advice to those pursuing Hollywood is be true to the craft of storytelling and everything else will fall in place," Monga added.

