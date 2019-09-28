Guneet Monga's new short film shot on mobile phone camera

MUMBAI: Producer Guneet Monga's latest short film "Chajjo Ke Dahi Bhalle" has been shot on a phone camera, on the streets of Amritsar.



"The film has been shot in mixed format but most of it can be credited to the phone. A phone is less intrusive and makes logistics much simpler for formats like short films. Because of the size, the phone is an accessible device that blends in easily. We shot this film in Amritsar and could get into by lanes and small markets and streets as we were shooting on a small device like a phone. I feel these days a lot of people have the power to shoot great stories with their palm-sized phones. That's exactly what we did with this film. I am looking forward to making more movies using this technology," said Monga.



The trend of shooting films on phones has been popularised by Hollywood Oscar-winning maverick Steven Soderbergh. In 2018, Soderbergh shot his psychological horror film "Unsane" -- starring Claire Foy, and Juno Temple -- entirely on an iPhone 7 Plus. Earlier this year, Soderbergh also shot the Netflix film "High Flying Bird" on an iPhone.



"Chajjo Ke Dahi Bhalle" is the story of neighbourly love in the times of technology. The short film has been directed by Gautam Govind Sharma and stars Aisha Ahmed and Manjot Singh.



Source: IANS