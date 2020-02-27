News

Guns of Banaras: Karann Nath shares his experience of working with late legendary actor Vinod Khanna

27 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Legendary actor star Vinod Khanna, who was known for roles in films like ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Khoon Pasina’, and ‘Dabangg’, amongst many more, will be seen on the big screen for the last time in Karan Nathh starrer ‘Guns of Banaras’.

In the film, he will be seen in a prominent character as Karann's father. Director Sekhar Suri is all set to bring Karann back to the silver screen after 10 years.

Recently, the actor shared his experience of working with Bollywood legend Vinod. He said, 'It was a great honour for me to share screen space with him. It was a beautiful and emotional experience working with a legend like Vinod sir, I am thankful to God that I played his son in the the film, it’s a dream come true for any actor but it was an emotional experience also as he left us for heaven, I miss him a lot and especially the conversations we had, he taught me a lot of things about life I was a big fan of his and always will be.'

Guns of Banaras is set to hit the silver screens on February 28, 2020.

 

