News

Guru Randhawa unveils devotional song 'Satnam Waheguru'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 May 2020 05:00 AM

MUMBAI: Punjabi pop sensation Guru Randhawa unveiled "Satnam Waheguru, a Soulful Meditation" at a tough time when the country is facing the coronavirus pandemic.

"I strongly believe that Waheguru is with us in sickness and in health. I'm glad to present this divine hymn with T-Series, who have kept the tradition alive for years and presented devotional music to people, even in the most remote areas of the country," said Randhawa.

"In challenging times such as these, we turn to prayer. T-Series has been catering to multiple language markets and we are proud to present Guru Randhawa's chant of 'Satnam Waheguru'. In between all the chaos, his soulful meditation of 'Satnam Waheguru' is truly uplifting and I am sure will provide solace to all of us," said Bhushan of T-Series, label that presents the song.

Tags Guru Randhawa Satnam Waheguru Soulful Meditation Bhusha Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here