Gym that was especially open for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput is now sealed

MUMBAI: A while ago, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were spotted at a gym in Mumbai, despite the government’s preventive measures to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the gym in question was specially opened for the couple to work out. While the trainer called it a simple catch-up between friends, the BMC has now sealed the gym for breaking the law and for their ‘irresponsible behaviour’.



Vinayak Vispute, the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H-West ward, revealed that the BMC has issued in writing to the actor and Yudhishthir Jaising (the trainer) for violating a health advisory issued by the government and possessing a risk to public safety. 'It was wrong on the part of the gym to remain open, even for one patron. If gymnasiums don't follow state directives, they will be booked under relevant sections and licenses will be revoked,” said the report. The letter read, “By orders of Assistant Commissioner, the Anti-Gravity gym is sealed till further orders. Please note.'



Credits: SpotboyE