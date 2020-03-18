News

Gym that was especially open for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput is now sealed

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Mar 2020 07:02 PM

MUMBAI: A while ago, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were spotted at a gym in Mumbai, despite the government’s preventive measures to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the gym in question was specially opened for the couple to work out. While the trainer called it a simple catch-up between friends, the BMC has now sealed the gym for breaking the law and for their ‘irresponsible behaviour’.

Vinayak Vispute, the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H-West ward, revealed that the BMC has issued in writing to the actor and Yudhishthir Jaising (the trainer) for violating a health advisory issued by the government and possessing a risk to public safety. 'It was wrong on the part of the gym to remain open, even for one patron. If gymnasiums don't follow state directives, they will be booked under relevant sections and licenses will be revoked,” said the report. The letter read, “By orders of Assistant Commissioner, the Anti-Gravity gym is sealed till further orders. Please note.'
 

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Shahid Kapoor Mira Rajput Mumbai Vinayak Vispute Assistant Municipal Commissioner BMC TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: TV fraternity take precautions courtesy Coronavirus scare

In pics: TV fraternity take precautions courtesy...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here