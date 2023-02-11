Haddi fame actor Saharsh Kumar Shukla to next feature in film Mandali

"Watching Ramleela on the big screen will be a surreal experience for audiences", says Actor Saharsh Kumar Shukla
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 19:39
movie_image: 
Saharsh Kumar Shukla

MUMBAI :Actor Saharsh Kumar Shukla who is best known his work in Chhichhore, Highway, Bachchan Pandey, Heropanti 2, Raees, Sir and Haddi is gearing up for his upcoming film Mandali which is set to release on 27th October. Helmed by director Rakesh Chaturvedi Om, the film stars Rajniesh Duggall, Brijendra Kala, Aanchal Munjal, Abhishek Duhan and Vineet Kumar. 

Revolving around Ramleela premise, the film showcases a battle of tradition, honour, and the misappropriation of the revered Ramleela play in small towns and villages.

Talking about the role, he stated, "Five years ago, I was auditioning for multiple roles and looking for work. During that phase, I received a call from Director Rakesh offering me a role. I knew him from before and had seen his work, so I happily accepted the part. I am playing the protagonist's supportive friend. He also works with the Mandali and can play any character in the play. He is very helpful. I was happy to work in this film, as it was a blessing in disguise during the initial phase of my career."

Describing his working experience he tells, "Rakesh ji is a highly experienced director with a clear vision. He knows exactly what he wants from his actors, and it was a fabulous experience working with him and his team. Everyone was so cooperative and supportive. It was also a fulfilling experience to work with co-actors whose work I admire."

He further adds, "Watching Ramleela on the big screen will be a surreal experience for audiences, as they are accustomed to seeing it on stage. The film explores the lives of Ramleela artists on and off stage, revealing that it is more than just a livelihood for them; it is their life's passion."
    

Haddi Saharsh Kumar Shukla Mandali Ramleela Chhichhore Highway Bachchan Pandey Heropanti 2 Raees Rajniesh Duggall Brijendra Kala Aanchal Munjal Abhishek Duhan Vineet Kumar Rakesh  TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 19:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! All eyes for the star Rasha Thadani as she preps for the festive season
MUMBAI: Daughter of Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over the internet...
Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa starrer family drama Yaatris gets a new release date
MUMBAI :Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa starrer Yaatris is now slated to release on 24th November, 2023. The family...
Exclusive! Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on coming back with Gadar 2, “…I knew that whenever the story of Tara, Sakina and Jeete will be shown, it will surely be loved once again.”
MUMBAI: Indian Director Anil Sharma, famously known for movies Sunny Deol starrer Gadar and Gadar 2, is one of the most...
Hotness Alert! Actress Sandeepa Dhar is here with her sizzling hot photo shoot and you won’t be able to take your eyes off her, check it out
MUMBAI :Actress Sandeepa Dhar is one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. She is indeed one...
Sexy! Pooja Bhalekar raises temperature with her latest bikini clicks
MUMBAI :Over the time with her acting projects actress Pooja Bhalekar has been grabbing the attention of the fans, she...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss slams Isha Malviya for showing double standards and for using Abhishek and Samarth for her benefits
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya since her entry has been grabbing headlines for her game in Bigg Boss as her love story with...
Recent Stories
Rasha
Woah! All eyes for the star Rasha Thadani as she preps for the festive season
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rasha
Woah! All eyes for the star Rasha Thadani as she preps for the festive season
Yaatris
Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa starrer family drama Yaatris gets a new release date
Anil
Exclusive! Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on coming back with Gadar 2, “…I knew that whenever the story of Tara, Sakina and Jeete will be shown, it will surely be loved once again.”
POOJA BHALEKAR
Sexy! Pooja Bhalekar raises temperature with her latest bikini clicks
Eijaz Khan
Actor Eijaz Khan shares his equation with Shah Rukh Khan, saying, "The man taught us how to dream big"
Shah
Must Read! “In Rajkumar Hirani movies story is lead not the actors” Shah Rukh Khan