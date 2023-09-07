Hansa Singh: In this competitive world, not being able to give time to your partner is the biggest bummer in any relationship

MUMBAI: We all have dreams and aspirations that we want to fulfil in life. In pursuit of all these dreams in the race of life, personal relationships have taken a backseat and we have become more dependent on technology. Actor Hansa Singh, who recently did a special appearance in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, talks about it.



“In this ever evolving world, relationships are also changing. So in the current scenario it’s like ‘To each his/her own’ equation. We are seeing people getting married and a few enjoying their single status. In this ever competitive world, not being able to allocate time to your partner is the biggest bummer in any relationship, so being single is easy. But let me tell you, nothing is easy. People are doing what best they can,” she says.



Time management and being less dependent on gadgets is everything. “I keep my phone away to breathe. It’s a very conscious effort. Like in a spa, movie or while meeting friends, I am hardly on the phone unless it is important,” she adds.

Our addiction to mobile phones and Whatsapp has become more of a bane than a boon. “I do check my mobile first thing in the morning as if my life depends on it. I know it’s a bad habit and I am trying to change. To be honest, I am not living my life based on WhatsApp. I use it for work related conversations. I mostly have these unread messages on WhatsApp,” she continues, “Technology, on one hand, has improved the speed of our work but has killed our personal time. So it’s a catch 22 situation. So use your mobile judiciously. I know it’s difficult at times but we need to keep it away for the sanity of my mind. I do that sometimes, even switch it off as well to just breathe. Only important work related messages get prompt reply. I prefer conversations over texts.”



There are still people who don't use Whatsapp or are not on Instagram. “It’s something that surprises me but then I say God bless them as everyone does not need social media to stay connected. That old world charm is something we all miss. At the same time, when you are single, having all these things handy makes life easy, helps you stay connected,” she says.

Thanks to social media as well as WhatsApp, relationships lack emotional expression these days. Also, we tend to do everything in the public domain to show the world what’s going on in our lives. We have invaded our own privacy without realising the consequences.



“Social media has invaded our privacy for sure, or shall I say we have opened up ourselves too much to the world. We sometimes forget where we should draw the line. I love my privacy. I give out information only when needed, it’s important for me. No one can reach my core. Being an actress, dancer, tarot and reiki healer, I just make the world a better place by entertaining my fans and followers and giving them tips for life. So I use my time and energy judiciously for the good. I also use technology to make my life better and not be a slave to them,” she ends.



