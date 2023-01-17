Hansal Mehta’s upcoming thriller Faraaz’s trailer receives lots of love from fans

MUMBAI :One of the upcoming film’s coming from Hansal Mehta, Faraaz’s trailer was recently released on T-Series’s YouTube channel on Monday. The much-anticipated trailer has been creating a lot of buzz among fans and audiences. This film marks actor Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, Zahaan Kapoor’s acting debut. The trailer takes us to 1st July, 2016, where some people are having a meal at the Holey Artisan café in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

As people are enjoying a quiet meal in the evening, suddenly, terrorists rush into the café and start shooting people randomly. Actor Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal plays one of the terrorists in the trailer. While the Bangladesh Police formulate a plan to rescue the hostages from grasp of the terrorists’, Aditya's character tells Zahaan, “Faraaz Hussain, Bangladesh ka Shehzada (Bangladesh's prince)?” Faraaz was a 20-year-old boy who was murdered during the 2016 attack. He was the grandson of Latifur Rahman.

As the police ready themselves to attack, Zahaan can be seen saving the children and fighting against the terrorists inside the cafe. In the end, Zahaan gets pushed by Aditya's character, so he asks him what he wants. He replies, “Tum jaeso se apna Islam wapas chahiye (I want my Islam back from people like you).”

Also Read : Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta’s thriller Faraaz to hit the big screen on 3rd February 2023.

This line became a huge hit with the fans, who could not stop appreciating it in the comments section. One viewer said, “‘Tum jaeso se apna Islam wapas chahiye’, what a punch.” Another fan said, “Trailer is promising that the story is full of suspenseful thriller and action. Can’t wait.” One comment read, “The names of Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha are enough.” Another netizen wrote, “What a topic to be seen and discussed. Can't wait to see it!

According to ANI, while Hansal Mehta was talking about the story earlier, he said, “To me, Faraaz is a story of our polarised times. Through the one event that rocked Dhaka - the 2016 attack on the Holey Artisan cafe - I've tried to explore the broader theme of violence and what really drives young, vulnerable minds towards it.”

He further added, “Designed to be a nail-biting thriller that plays out over one tense night. My attempt with Faraaz has also been to shine light on the immense courage and humanity that it takes to stand up against violence, because standing up against bigotry and the carnage it triggers is the only way to defeat it.”

The movie Faraaz is scheduled to release in theatres across India on 3rd February this year. It is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks along with Mahana Films - Sahil Saigal, Sakshi Bhatt, and Mazahir Mandasaurwala.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Hansal Mehta: 'Baai' captures and honours unconditional love

Credits : Hindustan Times

