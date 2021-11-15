Happiness! After dating for 11 years Rajkummar Rao tied knot with Patralekha, here are the pictures

MUMBAI: After dating for a decade actor Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha finally tied knot with each other today, and here are the first pictures from their marriage

The marriage of the actor Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha has been the talk of the town for a long time now. The fans were eagerly waiting for the marriage news of the Citylight actors. No doubt over the time we have seen some amazing couple goals coming from this side of this couple and which was getting followed by the fans.

No doubt we have seen some amazing pictures and posts of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha over the time and indeed they both looked very beautiful with each other. Both of them together defines nothing but love and companionship every time.



After dating for 11 years today finally Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha got married. They got married with the presence of family members and their close friends. Rajkumar Rao and patralekha had a destination wedding in New Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort.

Sharing photos from the wedding, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond ”

These pictures of Rajkumar Rao and

Pratralekha direct from their wedding ceremony are the best thing on the Internet today and no doubt it is the best news for all the Rajkumar Rao fans.

On the work for an actor Rajkumar Rao was recently seen in the movie Hum Do Hamare do along with actress Kriti senon and the actor will be next seen in the movies like Monica, O My Darling, Badhai do, Hit: The First Case.

