Happiness! After dating for 11 years, Rajkummar Rao ties the knot with Patralekha! Here are the pictures

MUMBAI: The marriage of the Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha has been the talk of the town for a long time now. Fans were eagerly waiting for the marriage news of the Citylight actors. No doubt over time we have seen some amazing couple goals given by them.

Their pictures and posts are loved by the audience and they both complement each other. They define love and companionship.

After dating for 11 years, today, finally, Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha got married in the presence of family members and their close friends. They had a destination wedding at New Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort.

Sharing photos from the wedding, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

These pictures of Rajkumar Rao and

Pratralekha from their wedding ceremony are the best thing on the Internet today, and no doubt it is amazing news for all Rajkumar Rao fans.

On the work front, Rajkumar Rao was recently seen in the movie Hum Do Hamare do along with Kriti Sanon and will next be seen in movies like Monica, O My Darling, Badhai Do, and Hit: The First Case.

