Happiness! From dreamy décor to customized menu, a sneak peek into Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's baby shower

Sonam Kapoor who is all set to enter motherhood with her first child celebrated her baby shower in London with sister Rhea Kapoor and many other guests

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is all set to embrace motherhood very soon. The Delhi 6 actress who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, celebrated her baby shower in London.

The pictures showed that the baby shower held in a garden had customised menu, napkins, and gifts for every guest. Rhea took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of a handwritten menu with her name above it, and wrote, "Such a beautiful baby shower." Sonam's name was also written on the hand-painted tablecloth next to each guest's menu. Rhea shared more pictures from the shower that had dreamy decorations, and a table filled with pies for dessert.

The guests were also given an off-white pouch and a neckpiece carrying the letters of their names. Sharing the pictures, one guest called the shower 'the chicest baby lunch,' while another called it 'beautiful.' One wrote, "The most extraordinary #babyshower to celebrate gorgeous mama to be @sonamkapoor."

Artist Leo Kalyan, who performed live at the shower to entertain the guests, also shared a picture with Sonam. The mom-to-be wore a pink flowy dress for the occasion. Videos from the event showed Sonam grooving to the music, and Rhea clapping as Leo performed her song Masakali.

Sonam and Anand, who tied the knot in May 2018, announced their pregnancy in March 2022.

Latest Video