Happiness! Finally Aryan Khan Walks out of Arthur Road jail, here are the pictures

MUMBAI : It is a celebration time for all Shahrukh Khan and Aryan Khan fans, as the star kid is finally released from the Arthur Road jail after being held accused in the Cruise drug case. Aryan Khan was caught in this Cruise drug issue on 2nd October and since then he was behind the bars in Arthur Road jail.

When the news of the arrest of Aryan Khan was out the fans all over were not keeping calm but they were sharing some prayers and extending their support to Shahrukh Khan and his family. We have seen many pictures which were floating around on social media which spoke about the positive words for Shahrukh Khan.

After the news of his bail was all over there was a celebration scenario amongst all the fans. We have seen many pictures where there were Fireworks and crackers outside Shahrukh Khan's bungalow Mannat in Bandra Mumbai.

The process to release Aryan Khan from jail was completed on Saturday morning. Shahrukh Khan's Bodyguard Ravi Singh had reached the jail to pick-up Aryan Khan who was immediately directed into the car.

ALSO READ – (Aww! When Aishwarya Rai once shared her feelings for Vivek Oberoi…)

And now as per the sources it is said then Aryan Khan has already reached his home Mannat.

Indeed it is a scenario of celebration for all the Shahrukh Khan and Aryan Khan fans. No doubt after a long break Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan will take a sigh of relief as they have got to see their son after nearly a month.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. Aryan Khan, 23, along with several others were captured during the raid. He was arrested by the NCB on October 3.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (INTEERESTING: Here is how Pooja Dadlani is RELATED to Aryan Khan family; DETAILS INSIDE!)