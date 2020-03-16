Happiness! Have Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan resolved their differences?

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's tiff over Dostana 2 had been the hot topic last year. The actor made headlines after his controversial exit from the sequel to Dostana. There were several stories that portrayed Kartik Aaryan in a negative light and stated that his 'unprofessional behaviour' was the main reason behind his exit. Kartik was also not invited to Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

But Varun Dhawan managed to bring the foes together on a stage. He made them dance to his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo's song Nach Punjaaban.

Later in the night, a couple of pictures and videos from inside the event surfaced on the web, sending their fans into a tizzy. But there’s one moment that has become the talk of the town. All seems to be well between Kartik and Karan Johar as the duo was seen bonding well at the recent award show.

Recently, a video from the award show surfaced on the web and it saw all the celebs coming together to do the hooks step of Nachh Panjabban from KJo’s upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. As seen in the clip, Kartik Aaryan too was a part of the video where he was seen standing beside KJo.

A new clip that has surfaced from the award show also sees KJo and Kartik Aaryan having a fun chat. The actor and filmmaker duo are seen sharing a hearty laugh. The video opens with KJo doing the JugJugg Jeeyo action to Kartik. The duo continues to have a chat till the end of the video.

During the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan talked out about the fallout with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. He had said, "What occurs at times is people make 'baat ka batangad'. There isn't much else to say. No one has such a large amount of time. Everyone simply wants to work, and do a decent job at that. Other than that, all we have are rumours."

