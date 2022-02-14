Happiness! Katrina and Vicky celebrate their first Valentine's Day post their marriage

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif has been very active on social media platforms. The actress recently took to her Instagram account where she posted a few lovely pictures along with Vicky Kaushal on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Katrina Kaif has never shied away from showing her love for her husband Vicky Kaushal. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the actress took to her social media handle to share some amazing pictures with Vicky. She captioned the pictures as We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters.

Soon her post was liked by many Bollywood stars and the heart emojis started flowing on her pictures. Some of the few who commented on her posts are Vaani Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Angad Bedi, Nimrat Kaur, and a few others.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3, where she will be sharing the screen with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The shoot of the film has already begun. The actress will also be seen in the movie Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Ahktar’s film Jee Le Zaraa. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will be seen Govinda Naam Mera in which he will be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from that, he will be also seen in the movies The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar's untitled film.

