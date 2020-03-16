Happiness! Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are back together

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. From their onscreen chemistry as Vikram Batra and Dimple in their film Shershaah to their off screen equation, everything about Sidharth and Kiara often makes the headlines.
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. From their onscreen chemistry as Vikram Batra and Dimple in their film Shershaah to their off screen equation, everything about Sidharth and Kiara often makes the headlines. Recently, there were rumours doing the rounds that the lovebirds have broken up.

But now, a source close to Sidharth and Kiara told a portal that they have kissed and made up. It all happened when Kiara called up Sidharth to invite him for the screening of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The two got quite emotional on the phone and decided to get back together. "They can't stay without each other; they realised that it was a bhool (mistake) and they'd been rather impulsive to say to each other that they're closing the chapters on their love scene. The call was quite emotional. The rest, as they say, is history."

On the professional front, Kiara Advani is presently basking in the glorious success of her recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She also is gearing up for her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for his upcoming film Mission Majnu. He also will be starring in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming OTT venture, marking his entry into Shetty’s police-verse.

