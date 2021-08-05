HAPPINESS! Natasa Stankovic celebrates her mother’s birthday in style, sets major FAMILY GOALS

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic who is a Serbian model came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry.

The pretty lady made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience’s heart. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others.

Natasa tied the knot with cricketer Hardik Pandya. They got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine and welcomed son, Agastya, in July 2020. Currently, while Hardik Pandya is occupied with his cricket commitment, it seems Natasa Stankovic is spending quality time with her parents in her hometown.

The diva is making the most of her time in Serbia and her Instagram posts are proof. From stepping out into the nature to celebrating her son’s birthday, she is sharing slices of her life with fans. And now, she has shared a beautiful post for her mother. The same is to mark her mother’s birthday.

Taking to her social media page, Natasa Stankovic uploaded three pictures from their fun-filled outings. The first picture sees little Agastya sitting on her grandmother’s lap, the second one sees Natasa with her mother, and the last one sees the actor’s parents posing with her child. “Happy bday mom @radmila.stankovic1962,” reads the caption of her post which she shared today. Take a look below.

