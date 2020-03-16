Happiness Overloaded! Bollywood’s power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to share the same screen space for an upcoming project

MUMBAI: Actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dated each other for some time before tying the knot in December 2021. The couple enjoys a massive fan following and they never fail to disappoint their fans.

However, if reports are to be believed, Vicky and Katrina will be seen together on screen very soon. According to a source, the actors are currently shooting for an advertisement at Mehboob Studio in Bandra, Mumbai. This has come as a sweet surprise for the couple's fans. However, other details are not known yet.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a grand-yet-intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021, in the presence of their close friends and families. Prior to their wedding, the two had never made their relationship official and had always remained tightlipped about their love.

On the work front, Vicky will star in 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pedneker and Kiara Advani. He also has Laxman Utekar's untitled movie with Sara Ali Khan. He will also appear in 'SamBahadur'.

On the other hand, Katrina has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan, 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi, and 'Phone Bhoot' with Ishaan and Siddhant in her kitty.

Credit: The Free Press Journal