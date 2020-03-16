Happiness Overloaded! Bollywood’s power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to share the same screen space for an upcoming project

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021 and will soon treat their fans with an upcoming project together

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 09:05
movie_image: 
Happiness Overloaded! Bollywood’s power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to share the same screen space for an upcoming pro

MUMBAI: Actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dated each other for some time before tying the knot in December 2021. The couple enjoys a massive fan following and they never fail to disappoint their fans.

However, if reports are to be believed, Vicky and Katrina will be seen together on screen very soon. According to a source, the actors are currently shooting for an advertisement at Mehboob Studio in Bandra, Mumbai. This has come as a sweet surprise for the couple's fans. However, other details are not known yet.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Here is a look at the Bollywood’s richest couples and their joint net worth

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a grand-yet-intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021, in the presence of their close friends and families. Prior to their wedding, the two had never made their relationship official and had always remained tightlipped about their love.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Here is a look at the Bollywood’s richest couples and their joint net worth

On the work front, Vicky will star in 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pedneker and Kiara Advani. He also has Laxman Utekar's untitled movie with Sara Ali Khan. He will also appear in 'SamBahadur'.

On the other hand, Katrina has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan, 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi, and 'Phone Bhoot' with Ishaan and Siddhant in her kitty.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Bollywood movies Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Tiger 3 Uri Raazi Sanju Merry Christmas Jee Le Zara TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 09:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
SURPRISING! 10 actors who are no more a part of Zee TV's longest-running show Kumkum Bhagya and fans miss them to the core
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens. The show which...
BIG Update! Mumbai Police arrests Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK at city airport, deets inside
MUMBAI: Self-acclaimed actor and producer Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested in Mumbai by Malad...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to explore TVF's content further' Udaariyaan's Manish Tulsiyani gets candid about his comeback after a break; content he would like to explore and more
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Anupamaa: Curious! Kinjal left in tears, Toshu leaves for Mumbai
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
OMG! Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Ram Setu lands in legal trouble, details inside
MUMBAI: Former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday informed that he has taken legal action against Bollywood...
Interesting Update! This is what Ranveer Singh had to say during the police interrogation in connection with the Nude Photoshoot
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Monday denied all the allegations against him in connection with the case...
Recent Stories
BIG Update! Mumbai Police arrests Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK at city airport, deets inside
BIG Update! Mumbai Police arrests Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK at city airport, deets inside
Latest Video