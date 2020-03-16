Happiness! Ranbir Kapoor to make his secret Instagram account public?

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor has a busy year ahead with the release of Shamshera and Brahmastra. The actor has managed to stay away from social media over the years but does have a secret Instagram handle that he uses. Ranbir manages to stay updated about everything though a secret account on Instagram. He recently opened up about his anonymous account on the photosharing website and revealed that he doesn’t have any followers or posts there. Ranbir also revealed that he could make his account public, but for now he is doing ‘decently without social media’.

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is going all out to promote his upcoming project ‘Shamshera’. In an interview, Ranbir reminisced about his first paycheck and revealed that he had put the money on his mother’s feet. The actor worked as an assistant on ‘Prem Granth’ and received Rs 250 for his work. Ranbir revealed that his mother turned emotional and that it was a filmy moment for him.

‘Shamshera’ is helmed by Karan Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen essaying a double role in the movie. Speaking about the same, he said, "When the film was narrated to me, it wasn't really offered to me as a double role. But when I heard the story, my immediate response to Aditya Chopra and Karan Malhotra was that let me play the father also. Initially it wasn’t offered to me but it hooked me thoroughly as an actor. They were two unique characters and for an actor like me, to play two distinctive characters and make them different was very challenging and very exciting for me."

The high-octane action drama stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Daroga Shudh Singh and Vaani Kapoor plays the leading lady.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time on the silver screen in Brahmastra, a fantasy film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

