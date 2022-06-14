Happiness! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal trying to fix dates for their marriage this year

MUMBAI: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding has been in the news for the past couple of years. The actors were supposed to tie the knot in 2020, but the wedding was delayed. But it looks like the couple has decided that they will get married this year. Recently, in an interview, Richa opened up about their impending wedding and when it will take place.

The Masaan actor said, "This Year. We are trying to fix the dates. Iss saal toh karni hi padegi" (laughs). Both the actors met on the sets of Fukrey and have been dating since then. Earlier, while speaking to the leading magazine, Ali Fazal had revealed that, he called up Richa for coffee stating that he was near her house, and when Richa agreed, he rushed to her place for the coffee, though he wasn’t near her house. This was a romantic gesture. Richa further added that they have similar tastes in movies and have common interests, so while watching a film together she confessed her love for him. She was the first one to say “I love you.”

The duo is loved by the audience and has been waiting for their wedding since long. On the professional front, Richa is currently filming for Fukrey 3 and her other upcoming projects include, Inside Edge 4, and the second season of both Candy and The Great Indian Murder. Ali Fazal's upcoming project is Takda.

Richa and Ali Fazal along with director Shuchi Talati have set up an incubation programme for women who hope to work as gaffers in the film industry.

The programme is a joint partnership between Women in Film and Television Association, India (WIFT) and one of the largest lighting and grip equipment providers in Bollywood Light N Light. This incubation lab has been set up with the objective of introducing more female gaffers in Hindi films.

