Happiness! Suyash Tilak and Aayushi Bhave get hitched; pictures inside

MUMBAI: Marathi actors Suyash Tilak and Aayushi Bhave got married in a grand ceremony. They got engaged on July 7.

They had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony with family members and friends in attendance.

Suyash Tilak looked handsome and Aayushi Bhave looked gorgeous in traditional wedding outfits. Aayushi was in in a green Nauvari, and Suyash wore a white and red kurta dhoti.

They have been sharing pictures on social media from their auspicious Haldi ceremony. From friends to their fans, everyone sent them beautiful wishes and wished them a happy marriage.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Suyash will be next seen in Rajesh Balkrishna Jadhav's 'Hashtag Prem'.

