Happiness! Suyash Tilak and Aayushi Bhave get hitched; pictures inside

MUMBAI: Marathi actors Suyash Tilak and Aayushi Bhave got married in a grand ceremony. They got engaged on July 7.
They had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony with family members and friends in attendance.
Suyash Tilak looked handsome and Aayushi Bhave looked gorgeous in traditional wedding outfits. Aayushi was in in a green Nauvari, and Suyash wore a white and red kurta dhoti.Have a look.
They have been sharing pictures on social media from their auspicious Haldi ceremony. From friends to their fans, everyone sent them beautiful wishes and wished them a happy marriage.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Suyash will be next seen in Rajesh Balkrishna Jadhav's 'Hashtag Prem'.
