Happiness! Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and wife Jaanvi embrace parenthood again

MUMBAI: Rohit Dhawan, film director and screenwriter and son of Bollywood director David Dhawan, made his directorial debut from the film Desi Boyz (2011). Rohit and his wife Jaanvi have welcomed their second baby. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy. A video of Rohit and his wife was shared on social media where they were seen leaving the hospital.

In the video, Rohit is seen leaving his father David Dhawan. The paparazzi stationed outside the hospital is seen congratulating the father-son duo.

Rohit and Jaanvi already have a daughter, Niyara. They welcomed her in 2018. Varun is very fond of his niece and he is often seen sharing pictures with her on Instagram. In March this year, Varun's wife Natasha Dalal hosted a baby shower for Jaanvi. It was attended by Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor. She shared the pictures and wrote, "Only love @jaanvidhawan. @natashadalal88 & @priyalimahtani, y’all are rockstars & the best hosts! Thank you for the most fun 24 hours!!"

On the work front, Rohit is currently busy with his next venture, 'Shehzada'.

Rohit and Jaanvi dated for 7 years before they got married in February of 2012 in Goa. Celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Amisha Patel, Rishi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Govinda, and many others attended their wedding.

Rohit's directorial debut Desi Boyz starred Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles. His second film Dishoom was released in 2016 and starred John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.

