Happy anniversary, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: Have a look at their most adorable moments

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's love story is like a fairy tale. They tied the knot back in 2017. Today, as they celebrate their 3rd anniversary, we decided to share their most adorable moments.

Anushka and Virat have given us a glimpse of their lives viasocial media. From travelling together to cheering for each other's work and performances, the couple has never failed to be each other's rock. And each time, they've shared a sweet moment on social media, it has managed to melt everyone's heart. Have a look at a few.

Also read Virat Kohli and Anuska Sharma celebrate three years of togetherness; SEE POST

1. Celebrating Karva Chauth together

The couple never fails to celebrate each other festival with joy and fervour. And when it came to Karva Chauth, Anushka and Virat marked the festival together and dropped the most endearing photo with each other. Anushka, decked up in a gorgeous saree, beamed in Virat's arms as they waited for the moon to show together. Well, surely they proved that a couple that celebrates festivals together stays together!

2. Virushka's endearing Baby announcement

Well, the world saw how in the most endearing way, Anushka and Virat won the internet with their pregnancy announcement. Sharing the most endearing photo together, Anushka and Virat surprised everyone amid the lockdown when they revealed that they will soon be a family of three. The photo of Anushka flaunting her baby bump while Virat stood by her side left the internet gushing over the two.

3. Anushka's lockdown birthday celebration and Virat's fun birthday amid IPL

While being busy at work, often special moments may get skipped to be celebrated. But for Virat and Anushka, every special day of their lives has been celebrated with each other. Amid the lockdown, when Anushka's birthday came, hubby Virat ensured they celebrated together, even if it was inside their home. The endearing photo of Virat feeding the cake to the birthday girl while she beamed left all gushing.

Similarly, when Virat turned a year older amid the IPL 2020 season, Anushka celebrated with him.

Here's wishing the a happy anniversary!

Also read Yograj Singh dropped from 'The Kashmir Files' over blasphemous speech

Credits: Pinkvilla