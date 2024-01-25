Happy Anniversary! Kunal Kemmu and SOhali Khan have the cutest message for each other on their wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: We know Kunal Kemmu as one of the most entertaining actors in the Hindi movie industry. Be it Go Goa Gone or the Golmaal franchise, the actor has never failed to make us laugh. Kunal Kemmu started as a child artist and it’s as if the sets were his home as the people saw him grow up on screen through various movies.

As a grown-up Kunal Kemmu debuted with Mohit Suri’s movie Kalyug in the year 2005. Recently, the actor announced his directorial debut Madgaon Express. The actress isn’t just successful in his professional life but has also won in his personal life as he has an amazing married life with Soha Ali Khan.

Also read - First Look Out! Kunal Kemmu’s debut directorial Madgaon Express' first look is out

Soha Ali Khan has not been into movies for some time now and it’s really making a lot of people wonder when they will get to see her again on the screen. However, the fans of the actress get to see her updates on Instagram and pour out their love in the comment section every time Soha Ali Khan posts an update.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are a celebrated couple and people always love to know more about them as the actors come from two different walks of life and make a perfect pair. Today marks the wedding anniversary of the couple and nothing can be more adorable than the posts they posted for each other on their Instagram profiles.

Check out the posts below:

Kunal Kemmu makes us laugh with his posts and performance and this time, the post has really made us fall in love with the feeling of love. Meanwhile, also check out Soha Ali Khan’s post where she has posted some very cute pictures which really touches our hearts. Check out the post below:

Aren’t these just adorable moments from their life that we want someday in our lives too? Well, we wish a very happy wedding anniversary to the couple.

Also read - Kunal Khemu to play a middle-class miser in 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'

Show us your love for the couple in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.