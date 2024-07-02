Happy Anniversary! Sidharth Malhotra has a lovely message for wifey Kiara Advani on their first wedding anniversary

Now the couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary and on this occasion, Sidharth Malhotra posted an adorable post for wifey Kiara Advani.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 18:31
movie_image: 
Kiara Advani

MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra has been in the industry for some time now and has made a name for himself. The actor has a massive fan following and his fans love him for all the characters that he has played.

Sidharth makes it to headlines for his upcoming movies and his love life with Kiara Advani. He debuted with the movie Student of The Year along with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Also read - What! Kiara Advani reveals why she kept her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra hidden for so long before marriage

The actor recently gave a smash-hit performance in Indian Police Force, Rohit Shetty’s debut OTT.

The actor isn’t just known about his professional life but also his real love life with Kiara Advani as they keep setting couple goals with their strong and oh-so-adorable chemistry.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on 7th February 2023 and the fans are always excited to see them together as the couple never fails to show their chemistry.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha where she was paired opposite Kartik Aaryan and the movies garnered a lot of love from the audience.

There are times when the couple is spotted at an event and it becomes a main attraction for the audience. Kiara Advani was the most searched personalities on Google last year and the couple even celebrated their first Karva Chauth which looked lovely.

Now the couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary and on this occasion, Sidharth Malhotra posted an adorable post for wifey Kiara Advani. Take a look at the post below:

The couple are surely setting some high couple goals with this one while the fans are getting to see true love.

Also read - What! Kiara Advani reveals why she kept her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra hidden for so long before marriage

Team Tellychakkar wishes the couple a very happy wedding anniversary.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Bollywood couples Hindi movies Indian Police Force Rohit Shetty Satyaprem Ki Katha Kartik Aaryan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 18:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “My character, Silloo Manekshaw's was critical to the overall narrative” Sanya Malhotra on movie Sam Bahadur
MUMBAI: Actress Sanya Malhotra is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, over the...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si : OMG! Kunal accuses Vandana of encouraging Mrunal and Bobby's marriage
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wholesome! Kaveri appreciates Abhira's efforts, the duo bond well
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Big Twist! A new friend or enemy brings the storm into Manish and Goenka family’s life
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Happy Anniversary! Sidharth Malhotra has a lovely message for wifey Kiara Advani on their first wedding anniversary
MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra has been in the industry for some time now and has made a name for himself. The actor has a...
Jhanak: NEW PROMO! Jhanak prays for her husband Anirudh’s well-being leaving Arshi stunned
MUMBAI : Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Recent Stories
Kiara Advani
Happy Anniversary! Sidharth Malhotra has a lovely message for wifey Kiara Advani on their first wedding anniversary
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Varun dhawan
Whoa! Varun Dhawan unveils the intense first look poster from A Kaleeswaran’s upcoming Action Thriller Baby John to hit cinemas on May 31st
Fighter
Box office! Fighter drops further, sees more downfall in collection, here are the numbers
Alia Bhatt
Rose Day 2024: Wow! From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, check them out in outfits that feature the queen of flowers
Arjun Kapoor
Sad! Arjun Kapoor gets teary eyed as sister Anshula gives a touching tribute to their late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor on her 60th birth anniversary
Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar
Trailer Out! Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar show a fun and sizzling chemistry in this fun-filled trailer of Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay, check it out
Sandeep Reddy
Really! Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Shahid Kapoor did not congratulate him for the film’s success