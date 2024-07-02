Happy Anniversary! Sidharth Malhotra has a lovely message for wifey Kiara Advani on their first wedding anniversary

MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra has been in the industry for some time now and has made a name for himself. The actor has a massive fan following and his fans love him for all the characters that he has played.

Sidharth makes it to headlines for his upcoming movies and his love life with Kiara Advani. He debuted with the movie Student of The Year along with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Also read - What! Kiara Advani reveals why she kept her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra hidden for so long before marriage

The actor recently gave a smash-hit performance in Indian Police Force, Rohit Shetty’s debut OTT.

The actor isn’t just known about his professional life but also his real love life with Kiara Advani as they keep setting couple goals with their strong and oh-so-adorable chemistry.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on 7th February 2023 and the fans are always excited to see them together as the couple never fails to show their chemistry.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha where she was paired opposite Kartik Aaryan and the movies garnered a lot of love from the audience.

There are times when the couple is spotted at an event and it becomes a main attraction for the audience. Kiara Advani was the most searched personalities on Google last year and the couple even celebrated their first Karva Chauth which looked lovely.

Now the couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary and on this occasion, Sidharth Malhotra posted an adorable post for wifey Kiara Advani. Take a look at the post below:

The couple are surely setting some high couple goals with this one while the fans are getting to see true love.

Also read - What! Kiara Advani reveals why she kept her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra hidden for so long before marriage

Team Tellychakkar wishes the couple a very happy wedding anniversary.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.