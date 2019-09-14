News

Happy to be accepted as entertaining hero in 'Dream Girl': Ayushmann

14 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is elated with the response to "Dream Girl", and says he is happy that the audience has accepted him as an "entertaining hero".

Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, "Dream Girl" narrates a love story with a quirky twist. Ayushmann plays role of a guy with the talent of impersonating a woman's voice. The film captures all the conflicts that comes with the situation in a witty way.

"Dream Girl" opened on Friday, and registered business of Rs 10.05 crore on day one.

"I'm delighted that 'Dream Girl' has opened well and there is a lot of positivity around the film. This personal milestone of mine is really encouraging for me. I tried my hand at a mass entertainer with 'Dream Girl' and I'm happy that audiences across the country have accepted me as an entertaining hero," Ayushmann said.

"As an artist, I have tried to back projects that I felt had the potential to break out in their own genres and this day one result is a strong validation of that," he added.

He congratulated his entire team on the good start.

"I congratulate my director and writer Raaj Shaandilyaa for bringing me this amazing film that is an out and out good family comedy. I also thank my phenomenal producer Ekta Kapoor for her vision and support. The strong start is extremely heartening for all of us who gave it our all while making this film," he said.

"My heroine, Nushrat Bharucha, and my co-actors - the truly brilliant Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Raj Bhansali, Rajesh Sharma, Nidhi Bisht and every actor in the film deserves all the credit for making this film a laugh riot. Also special credit to Nirman D, my co-writer and Ruchikaa Kapoor, my creative producer for being there at every step of the film," the actor continued.

He is "hoping" that the film will "entertain all of India in the days to come".

Source: IANS

