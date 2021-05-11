Happy birthday, Adah Sharma! These are some lesser-known facts about the actress

MUMBAI: Adah Sharma is indeed one of the most loved Bollywood actresses. She is not only known for her amazing acting skills but also for her cuteness and looks. Fans who follow the actress on her social media handle would know that she is a fitness freak. Over time, we have seen some amazing fitness videos of actress giving us major workout motivation.

Today, she turns 29, and on this occasion, let us take a look at some unknown facts about her.

1. The actress is a Tamilian Brahmin

Did you know actress Adah Sharma is a Tamilian Brahmin? In an interview, she revealed that being a Tamil Brahmin, she looked forward to work in a Tamil movie. She made her Tamil debut in the movie Charlie Chaplin 2 in the year 2017.



2. Bollywood debut horror

For the uninitiated, Adah Sharma made her Bollywood debut with horror movie 1920, which was directed by Vikram Bhatt in the year 2009. The movie's poster had Rajneesh Duggal along with the actress. She was well appreciated and loved byfans in the movie.

3. Love for dance

She has a special love for dance and has been dancing since the age of 3. The actress has also learnt jazz, salsa, belly dancing, and Kathak.



4. Whistling habit

One of her favorite hobbies is to whistle.

5. Love for animals

Often, we have seen the actress feeding stray cats and dogs. This indeed shows her love for animals. She urges people to feed stray animals.

6. The actress is a pure vegetarian

She has been a pure vegetarian since her birth and has never tested non-vegetarian food.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the short films Chuha Billi, which released on YouTube, and Soul Sathi.

Team TellyChakkar wishes the actress a happy birthday.

Team TellyChakkar wishes the actress a happy birthday.



