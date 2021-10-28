HAPPY BIRTHDAY Aditi Rao Hydari, the scene stealer in all her films

MUMBAI: About 12 years ago, a young, beautiful and talented actress appeared on screen along the likes of Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and Rishi Kapoor, and a few more talented and renowned actors in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Delhi 6. But even in that talented crowd, that girl was able to leave an indelible mark that even after 12 years, people still remember her face from the song Genda Phool. That girl was Aditi Rao Hydari and today she turns a year older, wiser and more beautiful.

Since then, the actress has stolen the screen in every frame that she has appeared, even if she wasn’t the lead. Her innocence and charm always found a way to the audience’s heart. What started with Delhi 6, continued with Yeh Saali Zindagi.

Post that, Aditi appeared alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar as a reporter. Even though Nargis Fakhri was the leading actress and the much-talked about debutante, it was Aditi who stole the show with her histrionics. She went on to do some powerful leading roles too after that, but even in supporting characters, she left a mark of her own.

Padmaavat was a story about Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, but everyone who left the theatre after watching the film couldn’t stop gushing over the beautiful Mehrunisa, such was her charm in the film.

Even in Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl On The Train this year, there were three actresses overall, with Pari and Kirti Kulhari along with her, but Aditi again proved to be a strong force as people raved about her portrayal.

In her last Hindi release of this year, Sardar Ka Grandson, she was just a part of the flashback opposite John Abraham, but again her sweet Punjabi accent and charming persona stood out in this Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer.

The charm of Aditi will never die down and the audience would never be able to stop themselves from falling in love with her all over again. They are now just waiting for more of her to come on screen.

