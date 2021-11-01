HAPPY BIRTHDAY Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! 8 times the actress proved that she was not just a pretty face in Bollywood

MUMBAI: In 1994, a pretty face came into limelight in the country when she placed as the first runners up at the Miss India contest and then went on to sweep over the world with her wit and grace at the Miss World contest, clinching the crown for India. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a force to be reckoned with since then.

She went on to enter the film industry after her win. Often referred to as ‘the most beautiful woman in the world’, Aishwarya took the film industry by storm with her histrionics. As the actress turns a year older, wiser and more magnetic and beautiful today, let’s take a look at eight of the best performances of the actress on screen:

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Just two years in the film industry, Aishwarya bowled everyone over with her portrayal of a conflicted woman who had to let go of her first love due to her family and then face a conflict of heart between her husband and her first love. So much was the power of that portrayal that she bagged her first Filmfare award for Best Actress for that film.

Taal

The same year she gave an intense performance like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Aishwarya proved her versatility with her powerful portrayal in Taal, where she played a head strong and talented dancer, earning her another nomination in the Best Actress category.

Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai

Aishwarya started the millennium with an intense and powerful performance of a rape survivor in Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, who learns to value herself and move ahead in life with the support of a friend and love interest, played by Anil Kapoor. The role earned her third nomination in the Best Actress category.

Devdas

In 2002, Aishwarya gave one of her most memorable performances in her career opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas. She brought alive the grandeur and emotional depth of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s vision in her portrayal of Paro, earning her second Filmfare award for Best Actress.

Dhoom 2

While Aishwarya had already proven her mettle in intense parts, with Dhoom 2 she reminded everyone of the glamour she possesses and the magic she can create on screen with just her looks. Her sizzling chemistry with Hrithik Roshan was a landmark for many.

Jodhaa Akbar

Aishwarya brought to screen the vision of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodha in the most ethereal and royal way. There couldn’t have been a more suited actress to play that part as she is already a royal queen in her demeanour.

Sarbjit

In 2016, Aishwarya returned to screen to prove the power she still possessed in her histrionics and bowled everyone over with her portrayal of a grieving sister, who moved mountains to free her brother.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

In the same year she gave a performance like Sarbjit, where she played the character across age groups, Aishwarya also did the glamorous part of Saba Khan, proving that she still got that oomph and sex appeal that can light the screens on fire.

It’s been three years since Aishwarya last came on screen, and the audience is waiting for her comeback in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan to see her spread her magic on them all over again.

