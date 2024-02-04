Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: 6 intriguing facts about the Shaitaan actor

Ajay Devgn turns 54 today and he just gets better and better with every film. Today, let us take a look at some of the intriguing facts about the actor.
MUMBAI : An actor like Ajay Devgn needs no introduction as he has contributed immensely to the Hindi film industry and has been loved by the audiences since his first movie ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ released. The actor has appeared in more than 100 movies and has won a lot of awards. The actor turns a year older but fabulous nonetheless.

Ajay Devgn turns 54 today and he just gets better and better with every film. Today, let us take a look at some of the intriguing facts about the actor.

Multi-faceted Actor

Be it comedy, action, or drama, Ajay has nailed all the genres. His screen presence is undeniable and his performances have always left a lasting impression on his fans.

Talented Director

Apart from showing his incredible acting chops, Ajay is also a dedicated filmmaker. He has directed some note-worthy films like U Me Aur Hum, Runway 34 and Bholaa, among others.

Award Winning performances

From winning several Filmfare awards to National Awards, Ajay Devgn’s performance has captured the imagination of millions.

Private Jet Owner

Ajay is one of those few Hindi film actors who own a swanky private jet. He is the proud owner of a six-seater Hawker 800 aircraft.

Philanthropist

Apart from being a successful Hindi Film actor and filmmaker, Ajay Devgn also supports many social causes.

Private person

Despite being a very famous and loved Public personality, Ajay likes to guard his personal life.

On the work front, Ajay will soon be seen in Boney Kapoor’s Maidaan opposite Priyamani. He also has Singham Again in the pipeline. 

