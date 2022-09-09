Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Big Scoop! Let’s take a look at Akshay Kumar’s enticing line-up of upcoming films on the occasion of his Birthday

MUMBAI: Khiladi Kumar is turning a year older today and turns 55. This is a day to celebrate the megastars stupendous journey and how he has been entertaining the audience for the past decades.

The star debuted with the film Saugandh in 1991 and after having a 31-year long illustrious career, the actor is still showing no signs of stopping. He is amongst the biggest entertainers the country has seen and blesses the audience with a few of his films every year.

1.Ram Setu- akshay will be essaying the role of an archaeologist and the movie follows his trail as he tries to discover if the bridge is a myth or reality. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez and is directed by Abhishek Sharma. It is expected to release in October this year.

2.Gorkha- we know how well the actor essays the roles of someone from law enforcement or military and this film is no exception to the same. He will essay the role of Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer part of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army and the film is directed by Anand L Rai.

3.Oh My God 2- the first part of the film intrigued the audience and made them question their set values. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal and released in 2012. The sequel is set to star Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil and will be directed by Amit Rai.

4.Bade Miyan Chote Miyan- this project is set to bring two big action stars together, namely Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and will go on floors in the beginning of the next year. The film will reportedly be shot in locations like, Scotland, Austrian Alps, Saudi Arabia and London.

5.Selfiee- the film stars Akshay and Emraan Hashmi and is the remake of the Malayalam film, Driving License. This is the first time the above mentioned actors will be collaborating for a film.

Now, this is in fact a very exciting line-up of films and we are sure the audience is awaiting their arrival.

