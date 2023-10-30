Happy Birthday! On Ananya Panday’s birthday, here are some times when she raised the temperature with her bikini looks

In a small span of time, the actress has garnered a lot of love for herself, and there are millions of fans who are just waiting to see more of her in movies.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 13:35
movie_image: 
Ananya Panday

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday who won the hearts of the fans with her debut movie Student of the year 2, the diva was loved for her cuteness and her looks were the talk of the town. Over the time she went to win the hearts of the fans with her work in movies like Pati Patni Aur Voh and Khaali Peeli.

In a small span of time, the actress has garnered a lot of love for herself, and there are millions of fans who are just waiting to see more of her in movies.

The actress is very active on social media where she frequently keeps the fans engaged with her interactive posts and they all wait for more posts from her side.

It’s Ananya Panday’s birthday today and on this occasion, we are here with some sexy and gorgeous bikini looks of the actress. Check it out below:

Ananya Panday was last seen in the movie Dream Girl 2 where she paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana which was a success and before that she was seen in movies like Gehraiyaan and Liger.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Ananya Pandey is set to be seen in her upcoming movie ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ directed by Arjun Varain Singh. It is said that she will also be seen in movies later like Shankara, akshay kumar, Control and many more.

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Ananya Panday Shanaya Panday Alana Panday Bollywood actress Hot Bollywood actresses Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 13:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel get into a heated argument as the latter warns Abhishek to stay away from Isha asks him to stop playing with Isha’s mind and makes it clear that he is her boyfriend
MUMBAI: We have already seen how Abhishek and Isha’s love story made headlines outside and inside of Bigg Boss.Even on...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Wow! Wagle family to appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati?
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Wow! Pashminna participate in the Shikara race
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Exclusive! Tanaaz Irani bags Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television.The star Plus show has taken a leap...
Exclusive! I realized that I have a knack of directing and was inclined towards learning all what goes behind the camera: Fahmaan Khan
MUMBAI:Fahmaan Khan is a talented actor and needs no introduction.He has been a part of television’s most popular daily...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Angad comes to Save Sahiba, Angad tries to kill Romi
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Ananya Panday
Happy Birthday! On Ananya Panday’s birthday, here are some times when she raised the temperature with her bikini looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Indian
Must read! Indian 2 first ever look is out, and it is getting a big thumbs up from the fans
Ranveer Singh
Revealed! Check out Ranveer Singh’s first look from the upcoming movie, Singham Again
Malaika Arora
Woah! Check out how Malaika Arora went FREEFALLING into 48
Kajal Aggarwal
Stunning! Kajal Aggarwal unveils her opulent new adobe, performs 'Griha Pravesh' puja with Family
Vikramaditya
What! Vikramaditya Motwane opens up about gender inequality; Questions why can’t Deepika Padukone be the Lead Role in 'Pathaan’
Vidhu
What! Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalls 1979 Oscars nomination, Reveals lack of passport, visa, and tickets; Says ‘Na ticket tha na visa tha na passport tha’