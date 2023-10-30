Happy Birthday! On Ananya Panday’s birthday, here are some times when she raised the temperature with her bikini looks

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday who won the hearts of the fans with her debut movie Student of the year 2, the diva was loved for her cuteness and her looks were the talk of the town. Over the time she went to win the hearts of the fans with her work in movies like Pati Patni Aur Voh and Khaali Peeli.

In a small span of time, the actress has garnered a lot of love for herself, and there are millions of fans who are just waiting to see more of her in movies.

The actress is very active on social media where she frequently keeps the fans engaged with her interactive posts and they all wait for more posts from her side.

It’s Ananya Panday’s birthday today and on this occasion, we are here with some sexy and gorgeous bikini looks of the actress. Check it out below:

Ananya Panday was last seen in the movie Dream Girl 2 where she paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana which was a success and before that she was seen in movies like Gehraiyaan and Liger.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Ananya Pandey is set to be seen in her upcoming movie ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ directed by Arjun Varain Singh. It is said that she will also be seen in movies later like Shankara, akshay kumar, Control and many more.

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.