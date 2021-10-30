HAPPY BIRTHDAY Ananya Panday, the most promising newcomer in recent times

MUMBAI: Every year several hundreds of people try their luck in Bollywood, but only a few of them do get to see their dreams turn into reality on the big screen. And even after that, only a select few of them are able to leave a mark of their own, and that’s what Ananya Panday did in 2019 with Student Of The Year 2.

Even alongside talents like Tiger Shroff and fellow debutante Tara Sutaria, the birthday girl was able to leave an indelible mark. So much so, that even before the release of the film, she already had her second project in hand with Pati Patni Aur Woh, with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

The actress faced a hurdle in the form of the Covid pandemic in her promising career graph, but that didn’t slow her down. Today, she has one of the most enviable line up amongst the newcomers of her time.

Also read: Ananya Panday: I think I have the good qualities of 'Money Heist' character Tokyo

Up next, she has Shakun Batra’s next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi where she gets to explore the vulnerable side of hers and show a different facet of her personality to the world.

After that, she has her debut in South market with the multilingual pan-Indian film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda, where she gets to dabble in the action genre, and with her recently announced film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, she gets to team up with the dream team of Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. Along with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav, she gets the opportunity to show a tale of friendship in the digital and online world during the lockdown.

Over the two years she has been in the industry, Ananya has already been able to forge a path of her own and show that she is much more than her last name. She has a bright future in the film industry ahead of her and all we can do is wait and see how she spreads her magic over the audience more and more in the times to come.

Also read: Ananya Panday says it hurts her when trolls target family

Stay tuned at Tellychakkar.com for more updates.