Happy Birthday! Bobby Deol 2.0 in THESE movies changed the game forever for Bobby Deol

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol has been in the Hindi movie industry since 1995 and made his debut with Barsaat, which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He then starred in several successful action and thriller films, such as Gupt, Soldier, Ajnabee, and Humraaz. He also appeared in some family and comedy films, such as Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Housefull 4.

The actor started his career with the movie Barsaat and gained recognition with movies like Gupt, Soldier and then with Humraaz. Bobby Deol was appreciated for his chocolate boy looks and his tough attitude in movies. In the past he has proven his mettle by doing a variety of genres like comedy, drama, action and suspense.

It is Bobby Deol’s 55th birthday and we got to see all the celebration videos wherein the actor looks really happy and even brother Sunny Deol wished him a very happy birthday on his Instagram profile.

Not many know the fact that in the movie Dharam Veer, Bobby Deol played the role of young Dharam. Bobby Deol has appeared in a movie every year but took a break after his movie Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. Sure Bobby Deol was approached for roles even before but things changed after his comeback when he came with a changed perspective.

Shreyas Talpade’s directorial debut, Poster Boys, where apart from Bobby Deol we also got to watch Sunny Deol and Shreyas Talpade, became a slow hit. However, it is said that Salman Khan approached Bobby Deol, told him to work out and prepare for acting again as he had a role for Bobby.

Bobby Deol agreed and after working out and coming in a fit shape, he appeared in Race 3 wherein even Salman Khan was starring. Things changed after this as the audience got to see Bobby Deol 2.0, the new and dark avatar of Bobby Deol.

After Race 3 we saw him in movies like Class of ’83, Love Hostel, and Animal which changed the perspective of the audience towards him and made them all fall in love with the actor once again and this time even deeper.

The characters he played in these movies stood out completely from his earlier work and showed his hidden potential. The audience poured out a massive amount of love and appreciation after watching him in Animal and it started a conversation about how the actor has been giving some amazing performances after Race 3.

It is also important to note that the actor will be seen again in a more dangerous character, Udhiran, in the South movie Kanguva, starring Suriya and Disha Patani, directed by Siva. After that, he will be seen again in an untitled project NBK109 which is yet to be announced.

