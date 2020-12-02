Happy birthday, Boman Irani: Here are some lesser known facts about the actor

MUMBAI: One of the most versatile actors we have in Bollywood, Boman Irani needs no introduction. He has made his strong mark in the industry over the years. The veteran actor has managed to make us laugh and cry and entertain us through his roles.

He got a path-breaking role in Munna Bhai MBBS and went to rule the hearts of the audiences. The actor turns 61 today, and on the special occasion of his birthday, let us discuss some lesser known facts about him.

Suffered from dyslexia

Boman Irani was born in a Parsi family and completed his schooling from St Mary’s School located in Mumbai. He had dyslexia but was able to overcome the problem with time. Boman’s father died when he was only 6. His father used to run a bakery, which was run by his mother after his death.

Worked as a waiter

The actor attended a two-year waiter course at Mithibai College in Mumbai. After completing his polytechnic course, he worked as a waiter at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Worked in a farsan shop

Boman started his livelihood by selling wafers at his Grant Road bakery. For 12 years, he went about his daily life with just one wish - to become a photographer.

Covering local events and sell pictures

Boman bought a camera from the tips he used to receive while working as a waiter and used to cover local sports events and sell pictures for money. Later, in the year 1987, he started working as a photographer until he became a big name in the entertainment industry. As a photographer, Boman started working in advertisements and worked for many big brands like Krackjack, Fanta, and Ambuja Cement.

He made his acting debut with the movie Everybody Says I'm Fine! He was noticed in the movie Munna Bhai MBBS and was loved by the audience.

