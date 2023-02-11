Happy Birthday! Check out the times when Shanaya Kapoor raised the hotness bar with her bikini looks

MUMBAI: Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, has spread her charm on people with her amazing dance videos, her sense of passion, her social media presence and her appearance in the OTT show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

The soon-to-debut actress has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her hot looks and is setting the internet on fire. There have times when her debut projects were announced but there was no further revelation.

However, it is said that the actress will make her debut with Student of the year 3, which will this time interestingly be an OTT release for Disney plus Hotstar.

The audience has been waiting to see Shanaya Kapoor’s acting performance while they get awestruck by her dance moves. She is mostly seen dancing to Hindi movie songs.

The actress is active on her Instagram profile where she posts a lot of her dance videos and the fans go crazy everytime they see a post from the actress’ side.

Shanaya Kapoor enjoys a huge 1.9 million followers and her fan base keeps on expanding with time. Now it’s Shanaya Kapoor’s birthday and her fans are showering her with their love and admiration.

While there are people who are waiting for her acting debut, there are also those who have already fallen in love with the actress for the indescribable hotness she has.

We wish Shanaya a very happy birthday.

