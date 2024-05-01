Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Check out the Fighter actress’s beauty secrets

Deepika is known for being a sticker for beauty and fitness. She has a very disciplined beauty routine that she very often shares in her social media posts and videos.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 16:56
movie_image: 
Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone is among the most successful actresses in Bollywood and has become a prominent name in the fashion industry worldwide. She has international brand endorsements, including some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, and we can’t get enough of her style.

Also Read-Throwback! Deepika Padukone slammed a publication for 'using the power of influence to proliferate recessive thought', read more

Deepika is known for being a sticker for beauty and fitness. She has a very disciplined beauty routine that she very often shares in her social media posts and videos. On the Jawan actress’s 37th birthday, let us take a look at her beauty regime.

Deepika follows a healthy and balanced diet along with regular exercise and adequate sleep. This not only helps her keep her body fit but also brings a glow to her skin. She follows mindful techniques to keep stress at bay.

Also Read-Must Read! Deepika Padukone’s first look from Project K gets a mixed response; fans praise her expression, but netizens compare it with Dune

Deepika drinks plenty of water to keep herself and her skin hydrated which helps to flush out toxins and keep the skin supple and glowing. Deepika swers by her sunscreen and never forgets to wear one before stepping out as this protects the skin from the harmful effects of the sun.

In one of the interviews, she said that she still believes in doing oil champis with coconut oil. She removes all traces of makeup before going to bed. She also revealed that she washes her face with cold water applies ice on her face for a quick glow and to reduce puffiness.

Deepika also indulges in using a face roller that helps proper blood circulation to the face.

Apart from Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika also has Rohit Shetty’s Lady Singham.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- FreePressJournal
 

Deepika Padukone Sidharth Mallya Kingfisher Vijay Mallya Pathaan JAWAN Chennai Express Gehraiyaan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 16:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Malaika Arora's secret visit to Arjun Kapoor's house sparks speculation amid breakup rumors; Fans express concern over her demeanor
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are rumored to have split up; the talk is that Malla and Arjun called it quits...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Ruhi fails to return home and goes missing
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Must watch! Manjot Singh, Animal actor rescues a girl from suicide in a heartwarming old clip
MUMBAI: Manjot Singh, star of the film "Animal," is shown in an old video preventing a girl from committing suicide,...
Must read! Sonnalli Seygall, Pyaar Ka Punchnama star criticizes THIS airline following baggage woes; Details inside!
MUMBAI : Despite her purported post-marriage pleasure, Sonnalli Seygall recently spoke on social media about a terrible...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Shocking! Not just kids, but the parents and judges too begin to mock Kunal for having two women in his life
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Anurag Dobhal to re – enter the house?
MUMBAI : Anurag Dobhal is a famous YouTuber known by the name UK07, he makes content by going bike riding and roams...
Recent Stories
Malaika
Shocking! Malaika Arora's secret visit to Arjun Kapoor's house sparks speculation amid breakup rumors; Fans express concern over her demeanor
Latest Video
Related Stories
Malaika
Shocking! Malaika Arora's secret visit to Arjun Kapoor's house sparks speculation amid breakup rumors; Fans express concern over her demeanor
Manjot
Must watch! Manjot Singh, Animal actor rescues a girl from suicide in a heartwarming old clip
Sonnalli Seygall
Must read! Sonnalli Seygall, Pyaar Ka Punchnama star criticizes THIS airline following baggage woes; Details inside!
Janhvi
Exciting! Janhvi Kapoor steps in 'Dulhania 3' opposite Varun Dhawan; Karan Johar clarifies reports
Siddhart Anand
Happy Birthday! Fighter director Siddhart Anand has the cutest way to wish Deepika Padukone a happy birthday, check it out
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
What! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor almost broke up a few months ago? Details inside!