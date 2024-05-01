Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Check out the Fighter actress’s beauty secrets

MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone is among the most successful actresses in Bollywood and has become a prominent name in the fashion industry worldwide. She has international brand endorsements, including some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, and we can’t get enough of her style.

Also Read-Throwback! Deepika Padukone slammed a publication for 'using the power of influence to proliferate recessive thought', read more

Deepika is known for being a sticker for beauty and fitness. She has a very disciplined beauty routine that she very often shares in her social media posts and videos. On the Jawan actress’s 37th birthday, let us take a look at her beauty regime.

Deepika follows a healthy and balanced diet along with regular exercise and adequate sleep. This not only helps her keep her body fit but also brings a glow to her skin. She follows mindful techniques to keep stress at bay.

Also Read-Must Read! Deepika Padukone’s first look from Project K gets a mixed response; fans praise her expression, but netizens compare it with Dune

Deepika drinks plenty of water to keep herself and her skin hydrated which helps to flush out toxins and keep the skin supple and glowing. Deepika swers by her sunscreen and never forgets to wear one before stepping out as this protects the skin from the harmful effects of the sun.

In one of the interviews, she said that she still believes in doing oil champis with coconut oil. She removes all traces of makeup before going to bed. She also revealed that she washes her face with cold water applies ice on her face for a quick glow and to reduce puffiness.

Deepika also indulges in using a face roller that helps proper blood circulation to the face.

Apart from Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika also has Rohit Shetty’s Lady Singham.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- FreePressJournal

