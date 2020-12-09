Happy birthday, Dia Mirza: When the actress spoke about her equation with Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta

MUMBAI: Dia Mirza doesn't look very different from what she did when she was crowned Miss Asia Pacific in 2000, but she turns 39 today. The actress made her debut in 2001 opposite R Madhavan in Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein and was the second runner-up at the 2000 Miss India pageant, losing the race to Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra.

In 2016, she talked to a media portal about the comparisons that are made between the three. Talking about Priyanka's Hollywood debut, she said,“I’m so proud of her. I think our journey is a great example to give because if you look at Lara, Priyanka and Me, I think we are individuals who have defined our own path. We have done exactly what our individuality has determined for us. Priyanka is doing well in acting ... Lara is enjoying motherhood and doing films... and we are not kind of envious about it.”

Dia added that Priyanka and Lara would also say the same thing about being compared to each other. “If you listen to what Priyanka says, she would say the same thing, as would Lara. We are all an outcome of what we call, ‘what we have chosen for ourselves’. We are just as liberated as we can be by the ideas that we have of ourselves and as stunted as an idea of ourselves,” she has said.

