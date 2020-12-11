Happy Birthday Dilip Kumar: Here are the striking similarities between the veteran actor and Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Today is Dilip Kumar's 98th birthday, the legendary actor is an inspiration to millions, and to date his movies are the most memorable ones. Khan.

Let's have a look at the similarities the actor shares :

1. Both DK and SRK are Muslim Pathans who hail from absolutely non-film backgrounds. Both went on to become superstars of legendary proportions.

2. Both married women younger than them. The very devoted Saira Banu is 19 years junior to her husband Dilip Kumar. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri is 5 years younger than him.

3. Both played the iconic Saratchandra Chatterjee hero Devdas in different eras and with different directors.Thankfully, SRK didn’t copy the original.

4. DK used to be extremely articulate and well-informed in his time. If there’s one mind in the film industry that can match Dilip Kumar’s, it is Shah Ruk Khan’s. I’ve spent ample time with both, so I know.

5. Interestingly, they both live in bungalows that are controversial and disputed. Dilip Saab’s bungalow in Pali Hill is is even now in the news for being coveted by a builder. As for SRK’s bungalow Mannat, it is always in the news.

6. Dilip Kumar played Dilip Kumar in a cameo in Gulzar’s Koshish. Shah Rukh Khan played Shah Rukh in Fan.

7. They both have a huge fan following in Pakistan. Dilip Kumar was once awarded the highest civilian award in Pakistan.

Well, we really think this trivia was enough to take you down memory lane for the actor.

