Happy Birthday Fatima Sana Shaikh! Check out the actress's elegant saree looks

As the gorgeous actress celebrates her birthday today, let’s take a look at her love affair with sarees.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 18:14
movie_image: 
Fatima Sana Shaikh

MUMBAI : Fatima is a well known face in the world of acting. She began her career as a child actress in Chachi 420 and went on to play noteworthy roles in films like Dangal, Dhak Dhak and many more.

As the gorgeous actress celebrates her birthday today, let’s take a look at her love affair with sarees. Her Instagram account is filled with her lovely looks in sarees of different colors, textures and styles. Take a look for yourself;

Which one is your favorite among these saree looks of Fatima? Tell is in the comments below.

On the work front, Fatima was last seen in Taapsee Pannu’s Dhak Dhak.

