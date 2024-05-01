Happy Birthday! Fighter director Siddhart Anand has the cutest way to wish Deepika Padukone a happy birthday, check it out

Today, it is Deepika Padukone’s birthday and the Fighter director Siddharth Anand posted a cute and very interesting video, which is a compilation of some behind-the-scenes videos of Deepika Padukone and it is surely going to steal your heart.
Disclaimer: The upcoming action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are undoubtedly excited about the new film and can't wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time. Given that this is India's first-ever aerial action entertainer, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the movie.

The movie will be released on 25th January and now the director is here with something interesting for Deepika Padukone.

That’s right! Actress Deepika Padukone has amazed everyone with her performance in movies like Goliyo Ki Raasleela Ram-leela, Piku, Race 2, Padmavat, Bajirao mastani and many more.

The actress has also appeared in an English movie, XXX: Return Of Xander Cage

After the super success of Pathaan, Deepika also added another feather to her cap by being one of the presenters at The Academy Awards 2023. After which, the actress was seen in Jawan, where the actress played an extended cameo in the movie and stole everyone’s heart.

Talking about Fighter, the trailer and the songs have made everyone curious and excited about the movie.

What do you think about the movie? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

