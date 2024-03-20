Happy Birthday Gayatri Joshi: From Miss India to Swades, a look at her journey

MUMBAI : There are some actors who have surprised everyone with their debut film and then vanished from the world of glamour and acting. One such name is the gorgeous beauty and former model Gayatri Joshi. The actress who celebrates her 47th birthday today, began her career as an RJ and later decided to pursue her career as a model.

Also Read-Interesting! Former Beauty Queen's Journey from Bollywood Debut to Billionaire Marriage

In 2000, Gayatri won the title of Femina Miss India International. She then decided to try her hand in acting and started working in commercials. She appeared in many ads including one with SRK. She has also made appearances in music videos of Jagjit Singh's 'Kaghaz Ki Kashti' and Hans Raj Hans' 'Jhanjaria'. No sooner Gayatri decided to venture into movies, she got the big break when she was chosen to play the role of Gita in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades. 

Swades was a critically acclaimed film and was also lauded by audiences alike. Gayatri became an overnight star and the national crush. Many were dreaming of seeing Gayatri again on the big screen but that dream remained a dream till today as she never returned to acting, breaking many hearts. 

On 27th August 2005, Gayatri married business tycoon Vikas Oberoi and bid acting goodbye. There are many who are still hoping to see the stunning Gayatri on the big screen some day.

Also Read-Tragic! Swades Actress Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi involved in a fatal car accident; Leaves senior couple dead

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Midday 


 

