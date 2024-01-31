Happy Birthday! THIS is how Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora wished Amrita Arora for her birthday, deets inside

MUMBAI: Actress Amrita Arora is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in the Bollywood industry. She is less to be seen in Bollywood movies, but there was a time where the actress was grabbing the attention of the fans not only with her acting, but also with her hotness.

Interestingly the actress started her career as a VJ for MTV and then made her Hindi movie debut with Kitne Door Kitne Paas but her first successful movie was Awara Paagal Deewana which was an action comedy. She was last seen in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

The actress captivated the audience with her beauty and hotness and has worked with many other known actors and big names. The actress gets spotted a lot of times by fans and media.

While the actress is not set to appear soon in any movie, she has a good presence on social media where she keeps posting and updating her fans about her personal and professional life.

Today, the actress is celebrating her birthday as she turns 43 and it seems that the celebration has already started. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora posted some pictures from her birthday celebration where we can see Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many more.

Take a look at the pictures and videos below:

As we can see in the posts below, Kareena Kapoor Khan really took us on a trip down memory lane.

We wish Amrita Arora a very happy birthday!

