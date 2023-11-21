Happy birthday! It is Rajkumar Hirani's birthday and we can see fans showering the love and waiting for movie Dunki, here are the tweets

It is the birthday of one of the finest filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani. Fans all over are keeping calm but are sharing all the love for him and expressing excitement for movie Dunki. Here are the tweets.
MUMBAI : Indeed Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most loved filmmakers we have in the industry. He is no doubt one of finest names coming from the film making world. Over the time with his brilliant filmmaking with the movies like Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Sanju and PK, the filmmaker has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of fans who always look forward to the upcoming movies of the director.

It is Rajkumar Hirani's birthday today and we can see many posts which are floating all over the internet where the fans are wishing the director. At the same time, they are waiting for the upcoming movie Dunki that has superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role. Check out some of these tweets dropped by the fans and audience for director Rajkumar Hirani and at the same time expressing their excitement for the movie.

 

 

  

  

 

  

 

 

Indeed, this shows the love of the fans and audience for the director Rajkumar Hirani and at the same time we can see the hype of the upcoming movie Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in the leading role.

Indeed we can see the buzz of the movie Dunki is really very high much before the trailer release. We look forward to see what Rajkumar Hirani has to offer with the upcoming movie, which is all set to hit the big screen in the month of December.

Team TellyChakkar wishes Rajkumar Hirani a very happy birthday.

For more news from the world of cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 11/20/2023 - 17:39

